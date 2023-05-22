G20 Summit 2023: 3-Day Meet in J&K Kickstarts, Security Upped Amid '26/11 Type' Terror Plan Tip-off

Kashmir is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting on Monday in Srinagar. The 3-day-long meeting is the first big event to be organized in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The G20 delegates have started arriving in Srinagar for the event.

Expecting at least 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different parts of the world for the event, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Security has been tightened in the Valley reportedly after a suspected 26/11-type terror plan was exposed following the revelations by a detained over ground worker (OGW).

