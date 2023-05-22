G20 Summit 2023: 3-Day Meet in J&K Kickstarts, Security Upped Amid '26/11 Type' Terror Plan Tip-off

Kashmir is all set to host the third G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting on Monday in Srinagar. The 3-day-long meeting is the first big event to be organized in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The G20 delegates have started arriving in Srinagar for the event.
Expecting at least 60 delegates and 20 journalists from different parts of the world for the event, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities have made elaborate arrangements for the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).
Security has been tightened in the Valley reportedly after a suspected 26/11-type terror plan was exposed following the revelations by a detained over ground worker (OGW).
G20 Summit in Jammu and Kashmir Latest Updates
- The third G 20 TWG meeting will be the biggest-ever multi-national event to be held in Srinagar between 22-24 May 2023. Sources told News18 that the over 100 delegates will experience the scenic beauty, handicrafts, cuisine and culture of the Valley during the conference.
- Apart from G20 countries, invitations were sent to guest countries as well to attend the event in Srinagar. These guest countries who are not G20 members include - Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE.
- Last-minute changes were made in the TWG conference itinerary as security forces in Jammu and Kashmir suspected terrorist organisations had plans to repeat the 26/11-type attack during the G20 event in Gulmarg, backed by Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, an India Today report said quoting sources.
- Security was tightened and the changes were made following revelations by a detained over ground worker (OGW).
- The third G20 TWG meeting set to take place in Kashmir has recorded the highest participation registered as compared to the last events organised at Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and West Bengal’s Siliguri, according to an ANI report.
- A local singer Bilal Ahmad thanked the government for giving the opportunity to Kashmir to host the prestigious event.
- The Kashmir Police also issued a public advisory against international mobile numbers allegedly being used to spread false rumours about the G20 event in the Valley.
- Under India’s G20 Tourism Track, the Tourism Working Group is working on five interconnected priority areas - Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs and Destinations.
- According to the government, these priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 SDs.
- The Ministry of Tourism is working on finalizing two key deliverables of the Tourism Working Group. During the meeting, G20 member countries invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable feedback on these two draft documents.
- After discussions with G20 Member Countries, final versions of the two drafts will be presented in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting and Ministerial meeting.
- A side event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ is also being organized which focuses on strategies to promote film tourism.
- G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders are expected to attend the event.