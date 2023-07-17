Trends :Rain TodayMumbai RainsSeema Haider CaseJ&K EncounterYamuna Floods
Home » India » G20 Finance Ministers Meeting: PM Modi's US Visit Enhanced Strength, Dynamism Of India-US Partnership, Says FM

G20 Finance Ministers Meeting: PM Modi's US Visit Enhanced Strength, Dynamism Of India-US Partnership, Says FM

Sitharaman added that PM Modi's historic visit gave way to new collaboration opportunities, taking the bilateral partnership to a greater height

Curated By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 11:56 IST

Gandhinagar, India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File: PTI)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that PM Modi’s visit to the US has enhanced the strength and dynamism of the US-India partnership.

Sitharaman met the United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the sidelines of the third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting on Monday.

Divulging details of their discussion, the minister said that their discussions highlight the commitment of both India and the United States to actively further the G20 agenda. Their discussion included the addressal of critical global issues, like strengthening the multilateral development banks, taking coordinated climate, harnessing opportunities presented by crypto assets and digital public infrastructure, reports.

“With shared democratic values, pluralism, and a strong commitment to rules-based, global order and multilateralism, India and the United States of America are actively engaged in constructive dialogues," said Sitharaman.

She said that such exchanges serve as proof to the promise of nurturing a strong partnership and harnessing potential for progress and prosperity.

Sitharaman added that PM Modi’s historic visit gave way to new collaboration opportunities, taking the bilateral partnership to a greater height.

By engaging the expertise and resources of the two sides, we promote economic growth, innovation, and drive sustainable development, the Finance Minister said.

Under the Indian G20 Presidency, the third FMCBGs meeting is being held in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar on July 17, 18.

    • The meeting is jointly chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    first published: July 17, 2023, 11:56 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 11:56 IST
