G20 Summit: Traffic Advisory Issued; SC Metro Station, Several Roads to Stay Shut | Details Here

Ahead of the G20 leaders’ summit in Delhi next month, the traffic police in the national capital have made elaborate arrangements for hassle-free travel for dignitaries and the public. The Delhi Police will also launch a virtual help desk, in coordination with traffic-mapping services, on Friday for real-time tracking of VIP movements, and the regulation of traffic flow within the territory of the national capital, said Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav.

Speaking to News18, Yadav said that the traffic restrictions are flexible and the dynamic police force will ensure unrestricted traffic movement across the national capital. He also said that “this marks a watershed moment in India’s history, and as proud Indian citizens, it is our patriotic duty to ensure the event proceeds as planned without disruptions. Therefore, we request people to maximize the use of Metro services, plan their journeys in advance, and allocate ample time to avoid inconvenience."

“A virtual help desk will be launched today… This help desk will show all the available routes all the details of public transport-specific maps and all other information that will be required by the public," said Yadav while addressing the media.

The official further said that the entire New Delhi area will be a controlled zone during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 8,9 and 10.

The traffic authorities also released a comprehensive advisory tailored for the general populace traveling within Delhi and those crossing the national capital borders.

The restriction order will come into effect on September 7 at midnight and will stay on till September 10 at midnight.

Traffic Restrictions and Advisory in Delhi

In its advisory, the Delhi police “strongly encouraged" the public to utilize the Delhi Metro network whenever possible during the proceeding of the summit.

Boarding and deboarding will not be permitted at Supreme Court Metro Station not permitted due to the station’s proximity to Bharat Mandapam, the designated summit venue.

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs) will not be allowed to enter into Delhi.

However, goods vehicles carrying Essential Commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc. having valid ‘No Entry Permissions’ will be allowed to enter the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area.

“All heavy vehicles will be stopped at Delhi borders. However, emergency vehicles will be allowed," Yadav said.

Delhi police will also set up special ambulance assistance booths at borders to facilitate emergency services without restrictions.

Furthermore, the entire expanse of the New Delhi district will constitute a controlled zone, and only bona fide residents and authorized vehicles will be granted entry into these areas.

General traffic will be allowed between the Ring Road and the Delhi borders but vehicles moving beyond the Ring Road towards the New Delhi district will be subject to regulation.

General traffic, excluding goods vehicles and buses, will have permission to enter Delhi from Rajokari Border. Additionally, this traffic will be directed to compulsorily divert from NH-48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg – Olof Palme Marg. There will be no vehicular movement allowed on NH-48 toward Dhaula Kuan.

Buses and public transport will also function outside the ring road area. Only designated vehicles will be diverted to the eastern and western corridors.

However, exceptions will be given to vehicles engaged in essential services including waste management, catering and housekeeping among others.

Interstate vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi but they will not be allowed to reach ISBT terminals and terminate before the ring road.

Private vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi but they will not be allowed to enter anywhere in the NDMC area. Taxis will not be allowed to enter the NDMC areas except for residences and tourists who have verified bookings in hotels.

From the night of September 7 to September 10, there will be restrictions on various types of vehicles in specific areas. Goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses like DTC and DIMTS buses won’t be allowed on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel during this period.

From 5:00 AM on September 8th, 2023, until 11:59 PM on September 10th, 2023, the entire New Delhi District will be marked as “Controlled Zone-I."

Starting from midnight on September 10, until 2:00 PM on the same day the following regions will be designated as “Controlled Zone-II." The specific roads and intersections include W-Point, A-Point, DDU Marg, Vikas Marg (up to Noida Link Road-Pusta Road), Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Delhi Gate, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Rajghat to Guru Nanak Chowk), Chaman Lal Marg (from Guru Nanak Chowk to Turkman Gate), Asaf Ali Road (from Turkman Gate to BSZ Marg), Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg (from Barakhamba - Tolstoy crossing to Guru Nanak Chowk on Chaman Lal Marg), Mahatma Gandhi Marg (from Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Point to Kashmere Gate), IP Flyover, Shanti Van Chowk, Hanuman Setu, ISBT Kashmere Gate, and Salimgarh Bypass.

For movement towards the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police said Airport Metro Express Line will be the best mode. For people who want to travel to the airport in their personal vehicle, police asked them to plan their travel well in advance as there will be route diversions.

The commuters traveling from the northern part of Delhi to the southern areas are advised to take the Ring Road-Ashram-Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Meerut Expressway-Noida Link Road-Pushta-Yudhister Setu-ISBT Kashmere Gate route.

Those traveling from the eastern region to western areas are advised to take DND or Sun Dial-Ring Road-Ashram-Moolchand underpass-AIIMS-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Yudhister Setu-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Azadpur and onward to Lala Jagat Narayan Marg.

For ambulance assistance service, people can call 6828400604. The service will be launched from the night of September 7.

According to officials, 10,000 police personnel will be on ground to ensure smooth traffic movement in the city during the summit which will be held over September 9 and 10 at the International Convention Centre at Pragati Maida.

G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi