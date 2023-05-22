G20 Summit 2023: Security Tightened in Srinagar Ahead of Event; Police Deployed in Civilian Clothes

Srinagar saw a massive security arrangement ahead of the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting which has received threats from terror outfits. National Security Guard (NSG) and Military Unit Marine Commandos (MARCOS) were roped in earlier to ensure security at the venue.

Security forces have been deployed in large numbers on roads leading to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) where envoys will commute. The road along the busy Dal Lake area has been sealed and only vehicles with passes are allowed after proper scanning.

Advertisement

Cops trained at Udhampur have been deployed in civilian clothes to give an impression of less security deployment in the city. The government aims to showcase the ‘normalcy’ in the Valley and the potential that Kashmir has to offer in terms of tourism. The meeting will be held from May 22-24 and delegates will fly back on May 25.

The G20 delegates have started arriving in Srinagar for the event. They were welcomed with Kashmiri songs presented by local singers. Traffic was briefly stopped in the areas through which the fleet of envoys passed.

The delegates are set to visit the Mughal Gardens, the newly developed riverfront, Government Arts Emporium, the Polo View market, TRC Stadium, Cheshmeshahi Garden, Pari Mahal, Botanical Garden and Shalimar Garden during the 3-day-long event.

“They (the delegates) will take a shikara ride today in the Dal Lake," an official told News18, adding that the envoys will also visit Char Chinar, a small island in Dal Lake.

Advertisement

An event on ‘Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation’ aimed at devising strategies to promote film tourism will be held today. Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Science, and Technology, and G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of North Eastern Region will address the event. The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organizations, and industry stakeholders.

The third G20 TWG meeting will see participation from several countries with the highest from Singapore.

“Under India’s G20 Tourism Track, the Tourism Working Group is working on five interconnected priority areas, which include Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, Tourism MSMEs and Destination," officials said.

According to the government, these priorities are key building blocks for accelerating the transition of the tourism sector and achieving the targets for 2030 SDs.

“During this meeting, G20 member countries invited countries, and international organizations will give valuable inputs and feedback on these two draft documents. After negotiations with G20 Member Countries on these drafts, final versions will be placed in the fourth Tourism Working Group meeting and Ministerial meeting," Arvind Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, GOI, told News18 on the sidelines of the event.