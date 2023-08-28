Trends :Jawan Music LaunchPakistan vs NepalDavid WarnerNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » G20 Summit: 50 Ambulances on Standby at Main Venue, Hotels, Airport in Delhi

G20 Summit: 50 Ambulances on Standby at Main Venue, Hotels, Airport in Delhi

The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST

New Delhi, India

Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. (PTI file)
Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. (PTI file)

Over 50 ambulances with adequate medical staff will be stationed at the G20 Summit main venue, hotels and the airport here to deal with any medical emergency, official sources said on Monday.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Adequate arrangements have been made at Ram Mahohar Lohia Hospital and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in case of any exigency, they said. A state-of-art medical emergency facility with ICU services have been set up within the premises of the Bharat Mandapam (G20 Summit venue) to attend to any emergency.

    Health officers, including specialist doctors and nurses, chosen from various public hospitals will be deployed there, the sources said. The G20 summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is likely to take stock of the preparations for the Summit on Tuesday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 22:43 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App