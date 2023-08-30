G20 Summit: Demand For Luxury Cars Rises in Delhi, Rent Shoots Up To Rs 1 Lakh Per Day

With only ten days to go for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, preparations are in full swing from bookings in hotels, and sprucing up roads to hiring luxury cars. Meanwhile, rental rates of luxury cars have shot up to Rs 1 lakh per day due to high demand as world leaders with their delegations will arrive in the national capital in the second week of September for the summit.

Mercedes Maybach is in high demand among the luxury cars and rental price can go up to Rs 1 lakh for a day, according to a report in India Today.

One of the fleet service owners, who is expected to provide luxury cars to agencies and embassies, said cars like Mercedes, BMW and Audi are in demand for the summit.

“The Mercedes Maybach cars are rented for eight hours per day at a cost of Rs 60,000 and if someone hires it for the entire day, we change around a lakh," he said.

The Delhi-based transporter also said drivers have been trained and sensitised about hosting G20 delegations and they can speak both Hindi and English.

G20 Summit in New Delhi

The G20 world leaders’ summit, an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies, is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

Over 3,500 hotel rooms have been booked across hotels in Delhi and Gurugram to accommodate the VVIP delegates of the summit on September 9 and 10, while at least 160 flights have been cancelled during the event.

