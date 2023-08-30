G20 Summit in Delhi | AI-Based Cam, Alarms; Snipers, Dog Squads: India's Plan To Protect Its Global Guests

G20 Summit: Indian security agencies have made elaborate security measures as international delegates of major global economies are set to arrive in New Delhi for the upcoming G20 meet.

Delhi Police and other paramilitary units, deployed especially to ensure security at the G20 Summit, Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cameras, software alarms and drones will be used to monitor the movement and ensure foolproof protection at the summit’s venues.

According to an India Today report, such security measures have been put in place to track any unsuspicious movement and if anyone is caught climbing walls or making unusual movements like running or bending down, AI cameras will alert the security personnel.

G20 Summit: Deployment of Snipers In Venues

For additional security, National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Army snipers will be deployed in high-rise buildings during the G20 Summit.

Apart from that, teams from international security intelligence agencies, including the CIA from the US, MI-6 from the United Kingdom, and MSS from China, had also already arrived in Delhi to make security arrangements for their respective delegates, India Today reported.

The NSG will also be working closely with the Indian Air Force, Air Traffic Control (ATC) and other agencies to neutralise the potential rogue drone threats during the summit.

G20 Summit: ‘Special 50’ Team

A “Special 50" team comprising around 1,000 security personnel, who have experience in VIP security, has been prepared by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

G20 Summit Security: Delhi Police Dogs Conduct Mock Drill To Detect Explosives

The Dog Squad of the Delhi Police on Tuesday conducted mock drills to detect dummy explosives planted in luggage, vehicles and packages.

G20 Summit: Schedule

The G-20 world leaders’ summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. The summit is expected to be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders in India. India assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1, 2022, from Indonesia.