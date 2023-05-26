G20 Summit in Delhi: Top Event Mgt Firm, Retreat for World Leaders, Spouses’ Meeeting & More | Details

The Narendra Modi-led government has grand plans for the mega G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi from September 9 to 10, including hiring a top event management firm for a highly professional approach. Top officials said this is being done considering the unprecedented and historic importance, as well as significance of the summit.

According to some exclusive details accessed by News18, the central government will be rolling out the red carpet at the Delhi airports with special lounges and creation of hangars for special aircraft arriving with foreign leaders at both the Palam air force station and Terminal 3.

Officials told News18 that the government will be paying attention to minute details – traditional attires for visiting world leaders and their spouses; multilingual designer menu cards for gala lunches and dinners; drone swarm and fireworks at a special cultural show; multilingual ushers; gifts through the ‘One District One Product’ scheme; and “amalgamation of the theme of the G20 meeting and flavour of the participating country".

An excursion or retreat is also being planned for world leaders along with a “spouses’ programme", as part of the summit that will be held at the new Pragati Maidan Convention Centre in Delhi. India is expecting world leaders and their spouses from the G20 countries and non-G20 member countries invited as guests – Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and United Arab Emirates.

In addition, the heads of 14 international organisations are expected at the summit, including the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, United Nations, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, World Trade Organisation, and Asian Development Bank and CDRI. Countries holding the presidencies of regional organisations, such as Association of Southeast Asian Nations, African Union, and AUDA-NEPAD will also take part at a leader-level in the G20 summit.

Special airport lounges, high-quality multilingual hoardings

The red carpet will be rolled out at the T3 and Palam, where foreign heads of state will be arriving. This will involve creation of hangars and other functional spaces along with an upgrade of air-conditioned lounges for VVIPs along with digital directional signages.

Dedicated custom and immigration counters will be made inside the lounge, along with facilitation counters, porters while G20 country flags with poles will be displayed at airports. The VVIP protocol will follow the arrival to departure model.

All over Delhi, high-quality multilingual hoardings will be put up en route to five-star hotels where foreign guests will stay and then to the G20 venue. The route will also see flags of different countries, photographs of visiting leaders and customised arch gates.

The detailed brief is: “Highest quality deliverables with utmost professionalism along with deployment of trained and professional manpower to oversee and execute the G20 Summit."

At the venue

The Pragati Maidan venue will have bilateral meeting rooms, VVIP holding rooms, leaders lounge, listening rooms, country rooms and a media centre with branding, as per the G20 theme. A cultural programme and gala dinner venue will be set up along with medical and prayer rooms.

The government is also seeking high-quality office equipment like large round, oval and horseshoe-shaped wooden conference tables and top-notch gadgets for the summit. High quality sound systems like Sennheiser and Bose are being sought for the summit room and other bilateral rooms. The leaders lounge will seat about 80 to 100 VVIPs, for which the government is seeking high-quality furniture.

The government will also set up help desks-cum-registration centres and a dedicated 24-hour call centre support for event-related queries along with internet connections with 5G-enabled stable speeds at all summit venues.

Other arrangements include printing of multilingual designer menu cards for lunches and dinners, creation of digital walk-throughs for motorcade movements and movement of VVIPs and digital way-finding kiosks. Adequate numbers of well-trained ushers, both English-speaking and preferably multilingual, will be deputed for the summit venues and airport.

The cultural programme may include fireworks, drone swarm and digital elements like augmented realities. Traditional attire for leaders and spouses will also be provided for the cultural programme. The gifts to be given to dignitaries could be procured through ODOP scheme.