G20 Summit: PM Speaks About 'Ethical AI' at B20; Delhi LG VK Saxena Reviews G-20 Event Site

Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday took stock of preparations and cleanliness; visuals from the Palam-Delhi Cantt area.
“Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well," LG Saxena said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the B20 event, said he suggests that a day in a year should be observed as ‘international consumer care day’.
Addressing the B20 event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Sustainability is both an opportunity and business model. One such example is that UN is celebrating this year as ‘International Year of Millets’. Millets are superfoods, environment friendly and support small farmers, so it’s a win-win model."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I am sure the B20 summit has paved the way for collective transformation. A connected world isn’t just about connection through technology but it is also about shared purpose, planet, prosperity, and future."
Speaking at the B20 event, the prime minister said, “We must focus on consumer care rather than consumer rights. If we talk about consumer care then issues related to consumer rights will be solved by itself."
Ahead of the G20 Summit, controversial Pro Khalistani slogans appeared at multiple metro stations and nearby areas in Delhi including Shivaji Park, MadiPur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi Metro Station on Sunday.
Prime Minister Narendra at the B20 event said, “The world is excited about AI (Artificial intelligence). AI also needs a similar approach. Ethical considerations are needed amid the excitement for AI. Skilling and re-skilling… algorithms and their impact are concerning. Such topics need to be solved collectively. Global business communities and governments need to ensure that ethical AI gets pace."
Speaking at the B20 Summit, the prime minister said, “We need integrated approach to deal with issues related to cryptocurrencies."
“The world can never look at the global supply chain in the same way. Can a supply chain be called efficient when it gets disrupted during the time of need? India is the solution to this problem. India has an important role to play in efficient and trusted global supply chain," said PM Modi at the B20 Summit in Delhi.
The prime minister said, “About 13.5 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in last 5 years".
Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are focusing on green energy; trying to replicate success of solar energy in green hydrogen."
Speaking about India’s contribution to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, “India provided medicines and increased production of anti-Covid vaccines during the pandemic."
India has become face of Industry 4.0 revolution; future of global growth dependent on future of business, the prime minister said.
Speaking at the B20 Summit India 2023, the prime minister said that “We have invited the African Union to become a permanent member of G20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that festive season began in India when it’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon on August 23.
Addressing the summit, PM Modi said that, “You (business leaders) have come to India at the time where there is a celebration mode in the country."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses B20 summit after India hands over B20 presidency to Brazil.
In the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, 101 musicians and vocalists from G20 member nations and invited countries came together here in Uttar Pradesh and dazzled an audience with a spellbinding orchestral performance.
Titled ‘Sur Vasudha’, the performance by the G20 Orchestra was put together under India’s presidency of the influential grouping on Saturday night to mark the closing of the Culture Ministers’ Meeting in the city.
The cast featured 61 musicians and vocalists from India and 41 musicians and vocalists from G20 nations and invitee countries. The artistes brought their traditional musical instruments and they played in perfect harmony in Benares — the ancient city of music. A Brazilian conga met an Indian mridangam, a Scottish bagpipe played in symphony with an Indian shehnai, Italian violins played along with the sarangi, the English flute in accord with the bansuri, and the French horn synced with the strains of the India sitar.
With high demand coming from the G20 summit in India and tourists coming to metros to witness happenings related to the event, hotel occupancy and room rates are back to pre-pandemic times, according to Hotel Association of India Secretary General MP Bezbaruah.
Due to the existing demand-supply situation, room rates have been sometimes a little higher than the pre-pandemic, he told PTI in an interview.
“I understand there is very big demand at this time from not only G20 but also from tourists and people who are coming to the metropolitan cities to see all this happening in the cities and for that demand is quite high," Bezbaruah said.
Talking about the success of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the prime minister said that every citizen’s efforts played a key role in turning ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ into ‘Har Mann Tiranga’.
Praising the performance of Indian players at the World University Games, PM Modi said that a total of 26 medals were won by the Indian players, of which 11 were Gold medals.
The prime minister said that, “Wherever the G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed by seeing the diversity of our country, our vibrant democracy. They also realized that there are so many possibilities in India."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation’s presidency of the G20 is People’s Presidency, where the spirit of public participation is at the forefront.
The prime minister said that under India’s G20 presidency, the nation is ready to host the G20 Summit in the national capital from September 8.
The prime minister said that in his address from the Red Fort on Independence Day he had talked about women empowerment and soon after Chandrayaan-3 became a living example of women’s power.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat underway, begins with talking about the month of ‘sawan’ and Chandrayaan-3’s success.
The Delhi Police conducted a full dress rehearsals ahead of G20 summit in Delhi.
With the G20 Summit set to take place in the national capital, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport are expected to see some disruptions on the days of the event. The presidency event will be held at the ITPO Convention Centre in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on September 9 and 10.
During this period, more than thousands of flights at the Delhi airport may get cancelled or rescheduled, according to a report by the Economic Times. The central government has asked airlines to curtail the flight frequency by a fourth. READ MORE
The G20 Summit, of which India is hosting the presidency for the year 2023, is scheduled in Delhi for September 8, 9 and 10. The event is aimed to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday. READ MORE
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India has “stepped forward as the first responder in disaster, emergency & conflict situations ranging from Fiji and Myanmar to Mozambique, Yemen & Turkiye.."
G20 Summit Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, the Summit has brought policymakers, business leaders, and experts from across the world to deliberate and discuss the B20 India Communique. The B20 India Communique includes 54 recommendations and 172 policy actions for submission to G20, it said. Prime Minister also addressed the 104th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’.
Established in 2010, B20 is among the most prominent engagement groups in G20 with companies and business organisations as participants.
With leaders of 19 countries, the European Union, and a host of other international organisations arriving in Delhi on September 7 for the final leg of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at least 160 domestic flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport have been cancelled between September 8 and 10 owing to traffic restrictions and high security in the capital.
Further, security has also been enhanced in Delhi. Today, Delhi Police will hold a ‘carcade’ rehearsal from various points to Pragati Maidan ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital next month. Traffic will be regulated at several places from 9 am to 12.30 pm to facilitate the rehearsals, the police said.