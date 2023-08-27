G20 Summit: PM Speaks About 'Ethical AI' at B20; Delhi LG VK Saxena Reviews G-20 Event Site

Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday took stock of preparations and cleanliness; visuals from the Palam-Delhi Cantt area.

“Heads of 40 countries will travel through this route. I am happy that this area has been transformed. Fountains have been installed here. 61 roads of Delhi where the movement of leaders will happen have been transformed. Plantation has been done. Roads have been repaired, footpaths have been cleaned and repaired. Everything is going well," LG Saxena said.