Gadar 2: Anupam Kher Calls Film 'Tsunami of Emotions', Says Sunny Deol 'Is Cult In Himself'

Gadar 2 is getting immense appreciation from everyone. Several Bollywood stars including Kartik Aarya and Kangana Ranaut have also praised the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer. The latest on the list is Anupam Kher. The Kashmir Files actor recently took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter and penned down a long note praising the Anil Sharma directorial.

“Just watched #Gadar2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single-screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie #Hum," Kher wrote. He further praised the Sunny Deol starrer and called it a ‘tsunami of emotions’. Sharing how the audiences were cheering inside theatres while watching Gadar 2, the actor added, “#Gadar2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue."