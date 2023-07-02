Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Gadkari Says 70% Work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway Complete

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries

PTI

Last Updated: July 02, 2023, 15:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Image: PTI/Kamal Singh)
Around 70 per cent construction work on the ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway has been completed, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries.

"Around 70 per cent work of the project is completed," the minister of Road Transport & Highways told PTI in reply to a question on the progress of the project.

The highway will connect Moreh in Manipur, India with Mae Sot in Thailand via Myanmar.

    • The minister did not provide details on the timeline for completion and operationalisation of the trilateral highway.

    The strategic highway project has been delayed. Earlier, the government was aiming to make the highway operational by December 2019.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 02, 2023, 15:48 IST
    last updated: July 02, 2023, 15:48 IST
