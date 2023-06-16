'Game of Shaitan Must End': Bengal Governor Reacts to Poll Violence, Urges Oppn to Join Hands

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose reacted strongly to the poll violence in the state over the filing of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections and said “this game of shaitan must end". In incidents of violence reported from Bhangar of South 24 Pargana and Chopra of North Dinajpur over the week, at least 3 people died and several others were injured.

Bose, who is expected to visit the violence-hit in the state today, said the “victory in elections should depend on the count of votes not the count of dead bodies".

“Shocked to hear that death toll in pre-election in Bengal is increasing. It is revolting that the media is also under attack by the hooligans. Victory in Elections should depend on the count of votes not the count of dead bodies. Goons, hooligans, musclemen and crash elements of the underworld- lucifers, mammons and belzebubus- shall not be allowed to rule the roost. When the fourth estate is under attack it means democracy is under attack. It means the common man is under attack. It means Constitution is under attack. It means the new generation is under attack. This game of shaitan must end. The beginning of the end will be in West Bengal," the governor said.

The Governor ensured that violence will be eradicated from the state at any cost and that no one, irrespective of position or power, will be allowed to take the law into their hands.

“Bengal is committed to protecting the right of the common man for freedom and peace in society, at the time of elections to the local bodies. Miscreants and those who flaunt muscle power will be brought to the book and shown their due place behind bars. Bengal is going to witness a new era of peaceful elections to the local bodies," he said.

Bose further welcomed the Calcutta High Court’s decision directing the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) to deploy Central forces in sensitive areas.

“The Honorable Calcutta High Court has issued orders directing all concerned in unequivocal terms, to do their duty and to discharge their obligations as per the Constitution of India. The Court’s verdict will be implemented in letter and spirit," Bose stated.