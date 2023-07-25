Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express Hits Cattle Near Dahanu

The Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday evening hit a cattle near Dahanu station, a senior Western Railway officer said here.

This was the latest addition in the multiple incidents of cattle being hit by the Vande Bharat train since it started commercial operations in October last year.

No passenger was hurt and also no damage was caused to the train, he said.

The officer said the incident occurred on the Umargam-Gholvad section of the Western Railway on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border at around 7.05 pm.

The Mumbai Central-bound semi high-speed train departed from the spot at 7.12 pm, he said.