Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, Accused in Rohini Court Shooting, Killed By Rival Gang in Tihar Jail

Dreaded Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, who was involved in a Delhi court shooting, was killed by rival group run by gangster Jitendra Gogi inside Tihar jail on Tuesday. Tillu Tajpuriya was the main accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case.

Injured from the attack, the inmate was immediately rushed to DDU Hospital after giving required medical attention at the Central Jail OPD at around 6.45 am. He, however, succumbed to his injuries during the course of the treatment at the hospital, confirmed police.

Advertisement

Tillu (33), was lodged in the ground floor of High Risk Ward, was attacked by four inmates — Deepak, Yogesh, Rajesh and Riyaz Khan, who were lodged in the first floor of the same Ward at around 06.15am. The used a iron grille, installed on the first floor of ward, as a weapon.

Recently, Tillu’s name had cropped up during the investigation of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a terror case.

On September 2021, two shooters shot and killed Jitendra Gogi in Rohini Court No. 207 during a shootout. Tillu was considered the mastermind even though he was lodged in Tihar at that time. He is a history sheeter and has been named in several case of extortion, murder and illegal possession of cars and weapons.

Tillu was one of the most dreaded gangster in the national capital and has been accused of running his entire nexus from inside the Tihar jail.

Advertisement

This is the second such incident of gang war from inside Tihar jail. On April 14, another dreaded gangster and undertrial prisoner, Prince Tewatia, was killed by the members of the rival gang, raising questions on the ability of Tihar jail authorities to maintain law and order inside the Delhi’s most secured correctional centre.