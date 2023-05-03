Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: Police Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Delhi-NCR

Gangster Tillu Tajpuriya Murder: Police Raids Underway at Multiple Locations in Delhi-NCR

Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said. Around Rs 20 lakh cash and weapons have been seized and some people detained

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Tillu Tajpuriya was main accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case.(File photo)
Tillu Tajpuriya was main accused in 2021 Rohini court shootout case.(File photo)

The Delhi Police began conducting raids at more than 20 locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region on Wednesday morning, a day after gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed inside Tihar Jail allegedly by four rival gang members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said the raids and searches were being conducted in Delhi and Haryana.

Police raided hideouts of gangsters and their associates, another official said. Around Rs 20 lakh cash and weapons have been seized and some people detained, he added.

The search operation is underway, police said.

Advertisement

Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed “92 times" with an improvised weapon in the early hours of Tuesday allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 10:15 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 10:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics