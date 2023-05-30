Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Ganja Worth Rs 8.3 Lakh Seized from Car in Maharashtra's Thane; 2 Held

Following a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two persons were travelling on Saturday evening at Rajnoli junction in Bhiwandi area

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 15:02 IST

Thane, India

The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it. (Representational Image)
Police have seized 41 kg of ganja worth Rs 8.30 lakh from a car in Maharashtra’s Thane district and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday.

Following a tip-off, the police laid a trap and intercepted a car in which two persons were travelling on Saturday evening at Rajnoli junction in Bhiwandi area, senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.

The police seized ganja worth Rs 8.30 lakh from the car and arrested the two persons. They also seized two mobile phones and impounded the vehicle, he said.

The accused have been identified as Prasad Santosh Chowale (26), who had a puncture repairs shop in Bhiwandi, and Kiran Bhaktya Konda (27), a mason, the official said.

They have been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The police were trying to find out from where the accused sourced the contraband and to whom they planned to sell it, the official added.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: May 30, 2023, 15:02 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 15:02 IST
