Ganpati Bappa Is Back! First Glimpse of A Big Idol in Mumbai As Ganeshotsav to Begin Soon | WATCH

Hundreds of devotees clogged up the streets of Mumbai’s Dr Ambedkar Road in Parel as the enormous Lord Ganesha idol made its first appearance of the season while being taken to its destination from the Parel workshop.

Considered one of the best in Mumbai, the grand Lord Ganesha idol was Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta idol. As per the visuals shared on social media, the idol received an overwhelming welcome from the devotees who flocked to the streets trying to catch one glimpse of it.

Mumbai Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta idol is one of the biggest Ganesha idols installed in Maharashtra and hosts over million devotees every year as part of the Ganeshotsav festivities.

This year, Dharavi Ganesh Puja pandal will complete its 111th year becoming one of the oldest Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the fourth day after the new moon of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. This year, the Ganeshotsav festivities will begin on September 19 and will go on for over 10 days.

The festivities will conclude on the auspicious day of Anant Chaturdashi when the idol of Lord Ganesha will be paraded with full fervour and then submerged into the water.

Other Prominent Ganesh Utsav Pandals in Mumbai

Apart from Dharavi Cha Sukhkarta, there are several other prominent Ganesh Pooja pandals in Mumbai such as Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja, Khetwadi Ganraj, and Andhericha Raja.