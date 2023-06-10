RSS Body's Campaign to Ask Pregnant Women to Read Gita, Ramayana for 'Sanskari, Deshbhakt' Babies

A cultural organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological partner of the ruling BJP, is planning to introduce a special programme for pregnant women to inculcate good and nationalist values in newborns when they are in their mother’s womb.

Under the Garbha Sansakar programme, a soon-to-be-launched initiative by Samvardhinee Nyas, a RSS affiliate, pregnant women would be encouraged to read religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita" and "Ramayana", chant Sanskrit mantras and practise yoga so they can give birth to “sanskari and deshbhakt" babies.

“The ‘Garbha Sanskar’ programme has been developed with a holistic and scientific approach towards pregnancy, right from conception to delivery to ensure babies learn sanskar (culture and values) in the womb. The process will continue till they attain the age of two," a Samvardhinee Nyas functionary told PTI on Saturday.

“It has been proven by science that after four months in the womb, the baby starts listening. So the programme will help parents talk to the baby in the womb at a certain time, tell the baby about family members, Bharat, the state they live in and stories of India’s great personalities," she added.

As far as the implementation of the Garbha Sanskar plan goes, the programme will be launched across the country and will be promoted by doctors linked with Samvardhinee Nyas.

The associated doctors and health experts will help expectant mothers and their families with various aspects of having a good child including taking healthy food, and providing good surroundings and atmosphere, PTI reported.

“For this, we have divided the country into five regions and each will have a team of 10 doctors who will implement the programme. Each of these doctors will start by taking up 20 cases of pregnancy in their respective regions," the Samvardhinee Nyas functionary told PTI.

The functionary also told PTI that an eight-member central team of the Nyas has been formed to guide and oversee the implementation of the Garbha Sanskar programme.