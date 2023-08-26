Gas Cylinder Triggered Deadly Madurai Tragedy | What Rules Say on Inflammable Items in Trains

Ten people were killed and seven injured after a fire broke out in a stationary private coach in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai on Saturday, with the Railways saying the blaze was triggered due to gas cylinders that the passengers were allegedly carrying.

Speaking to News18, Chief Public Relations Officer Southern Railway, B Guganesan, said 63 passengers started their journey in the coach from Lucknow on August 17 with a planned itinerary.

“It is a single private party coach booked by travel agent Bhasin travels, Sitapur. Sixty-three passengers started their journey from Lucknow on 17th (August)," he said.

The fire, as per the Railways, was reported by station officials in the private party coach, also called individual coach, in Madurai yard at 5.15am.

The fire was doused around 7am and was contained within the coach and there was no damage to any other coaches.

In a statement, Railways said the private party coach was attached at Nagercoil Junction on Friday with train 16730 Punalur-Madurai Express which arrived at Madurai at 3.47am. The party coach was detached and kept at Madurai stabling line, where the incident took place.

“The private party had illegally carried a gas cylinder, stove and other inflammable articles which led to the freak fire accident," the CPRO said.

Any individual or an organisation can book an entire train or some coaches for personal travel or tour and even for marriages. These journeys can be between any stations across the railway network. The bookings should be done at least one month in advance. These chartered coaches can be attached or detached only in those stations where stoppage time is more than 10 minutes.

Inflammable items on train?

Carrying inflammable articles like gas cylinders, crackers, acid, Kerosene, petrol, thermic welding, stove, and explosives is a punishable offence under sections 67,164 and 165 of Railways Act of 1989. Section 67 speaks in length about carriage of dangerous or offensive goods.

Section 164 and Section 165 talks about “Unlawfully bringing offensive goods on a Railway". It is an offence punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine worth Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 or with both. They will also be liable for any loss, injury or damage which may be caused by reason of bringing such goods on the train.

Speaking to News18, a Railways Ministry official said even when the passengers are booking parcels, these items are prohibited.