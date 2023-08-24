Gauhati HC Acquits All Six Accused in 2004 Dhemaji Blast Case

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday acquitted all six accused in the 2004 Dhemaji bomb blast case. As many as 18 people, including 13 schoolchildren, were killed in an explosion and 45 others injured in the Dhemaji College playground during Independence Day festivities at 8:55 a.m. on August 15, 2004.

A division bench of justices Michael Zothankhuma and Mridul Kumar overturned a 2019 Dhemaji district and sessions court order. Earlier, the lower court had pronounced a life sentence for Dipanjali Burhagohain, Muhi Handique, Jatin Dubori, and Leela Gogoi. The remaining two including Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi were sentenced to four years of imprisonment.

The high court pronounced the verdict today after concluding the hearing on the appeals filed by the six accused on July 24.

The explosion in the Dhemaji College playground was allegedly triggered by the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA).