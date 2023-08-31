Gehlot Backtracks After Flak Over Remark on 'Corruption' in Judiciary, Jodhpur Lawyers Announce One-day Strike

As lawyers announced a one-day strike in Jodhpur and initiated legal action against Ashok Gehlot over his remark suggesting “corruption" in the judiciary, the Rajasthan chief minister said his statement did not reflect his “personal opinion."

The backtracking came as a former Uttar Pradesh chief justice weighed in, a lawyer filed a plea in the Rajasthan High Court and another sent an application to the state’s Advocate General for consent to initiate contempt proceedings against Gehlot.

Offended lawyers announced a one-day strike on Friday across all courts in Jodhpur, where the main bench of the high court is located. The BJP, the main opposition in the state, also slammed the chief minister.

On Wednesday, Gehlot had suggested to reporters that some judges might be reading out orders drafted by the lawyers.

“Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgment in writing and the same judgment is pronounced." But on Thursday, the CM said he has always respected the judiciary.

“What I said yesterday regarding corruption in the judiciary is not my personal opinion. I have always respected and believed in the judiciary," he posted on social media platform X.

He said many retired Supreme Court judges and even retired Chief Justices have expressed concern on the issue.

Gehlot said he has so much faith in the judiciary that he hasn’t ever made any adverse remark on names sent by the high court collegium as part of the process to appoint new judges.

“I clearly believe that every citizen should respect and trust the judiciary. This will strengthen democracy," he added.

The Rajasthan High Court Advocates Association and Rajasthan High Court Lawyers Association will participate in a one-day strike in Jodhpur.

Also in Jodhpur, former Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Govind Mathur said the CM’s comment was uncalled for. “It is not only irresponsible but objectionable too," he said.

If Gehlot had any evidence he should have first discussed the matter with the chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, he added.

Jaipur-based lawyer Shiv Charan Gupta filed a PIL in the high court asking it to take cognizance of the CM’s remarks as contempt of court.

Gupta sought an early hearing, but the bench of Justices Manindra Mohan Shrivatav and Praveer Bhatnagar refused to give priority to the plea.

Another lawyer, Devang Chaturvedi, sent a letter to Rajasthan Advocate General M S Singhvi seeking consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against Gehlot under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971.