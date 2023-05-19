General VK Singh Releases Dr Krishna Saksena's Book 'God Is Love', Written during Covid Crisis

A book about hopes and love that was written when the country was battling the Covid crisis was released on Friday. 94-year-old Dr Krishna Saksena’s book ‘God Is Love’ which talks about the nature of love in life and the journey of spiritual growth, was released by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Road Transport and Highways General (Retd) Dr VK Singh.

Addressing the event at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Singh said the small things related to life that are mentioned in the book can be very helpful in making life easier if its message is followed and imbibed by someone.

Dr Saksena’s book is a testament to love and spirituality, which opens up many hidden aspects of the nature of love and its transformative powers in human lives and it invites readers on a journey of self-discovery and spiritual growth. In her book, Dr Saksena has given the mantra to solve all physical and emotional relationship problems with the help of a strong foundation of spirituality in someone’s life.

Advertisement

‘God Is Love’ has the potential to inspire and change countless lives. It is hoped that while going through this book the readers will take the path of self-discovery and the word ‘love’ will deeply touch their hearts and souls. It is worth mentioning that Dr Krishna Saksena got the idea to write the book when she was battling the Covid crisis at the age of 94. Her sufferings during Covid didn’t deter her from her resolution and she successfully defeated the disease and completed her book.

The retired professor is also the first woman from Uttar Pradesh who did her PhD in English Literature, in 1955. Dr Krishna Saksena is an author and teacher as well as a philosopher known for her deep insight into the nature of love, spirituality, and human relationships. Through her many books and collection of essays, she has expressed her deep understanding of the human psyche, complex emotions, and experiences with clarity and sensitivity.