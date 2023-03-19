Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh & His Pvt Militia of Defiants | What Intel Agencies Found

Officials of central intelligence agencies gathering inputs on Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh have claimed that he had been building a “private militia of defiants" at drug de-addiction centres in Punjab to be used to create law and order problem. He also had teams of criminals who used to protect him.

According to the central agencies, people used to follow him blindly in the name of connecting back to religion without knowing his ulterior motive. Singh didn’t allow people to carry mobiles or mobile coverage of the events.

He used to run drug de-addiction centres and under the garb of those centres, he radicalised the youth and motivated them for his endeavour of freedom of Punjab i.e. Khalistan, agencies have claimed.

Singh had also planned second phase of Waheer from Muktsar Sahib (March 19) to Damdama Sahib (Baisakhi) to try to increase his influence in Malwa region deliberately on the day of Barsi of Sidhu Moose Wala so as to get a readymade gathering/following and cash in on it.

TRAINED IN GEORGIA

The agencies have found that Singh was trained by the ISI in Georgia before coming to India and has links with the US-based proscribed outfit — Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). He campaigned for the secessionist activities of the SFJ on social media for funding, providing shelter to terrorists, and supply of weapons by drones.

He was living in Dubai, the hub of ISI agents. Singh got in touch with them and got motivated by the money offered, to challenge the Indian establishment backed by Pakistan, agency officials claimed.

STORED WEAPONS AT DE-ADDICTION CENTRES

Agency officials claimed that Singh was stockpiling illegally sourced weapons from Pakistan at the drug de-addiction centres and Singh has known linkages in ISI in Pakistan, which helped him run the drug business.

Importantly, agencies found that Waaris Punjab De (WPD) associates tried to inculcate a radical violent way of thinking in the inmates of the centres.

A central intelligence agency official has also claimed that after Singh arrived in Punjab, there has been an increase in the number of drones carrying drugs from across the border, hinting at his involvement in bringing drugs from Pakistan to India.

