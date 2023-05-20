Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway: India Scripts History As 100 km Road Built in 100 Hrs; Modi Hails Feat

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway created history by laying a 100-kilometer stretch of road with bituminous concrete in an unprecedented time of 100 hours, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

This was constructed by Cube Highways, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL). A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) constructed the road in this time span.

Talking about the construction, Union Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the expressway “made history by achieving a remarkable feat" and that this highlights the “dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry."

“The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway has made history by achieving a remarkable feat: the laying of Bituminous Concrete over a distance of 100 lane kilometers in an unprecedented time of 100 hours," Gadkari said on Twitter.

“This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India’s road infrastructure industry. I extend my congratulations to the exceptional teams of Cube Highways, L&T, and Ghaziabad Aligarh Expressway Pvt Ltd (GAEPL) for their outstanding achievement," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “notable accomplishment."

About Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway?

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway is a part of National Highway (NH)-34 and spans 118 kilometers.

The expressway plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

This project passes through towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

The E-way serves as a critical trade route, facilitating the movement of goods and contributing to regional economic development by connecting industrial areas, agricultural regions, and educational institutions.