Ghaziabad: Fire in Multi-Storey Building Kills Two; Eight Rescued

Two women, including a senior citizen, were killed in a fire at a multi-storey building here in Uttar Pradesh, while eight others were rescued on Monday morning, officials said.

One of the deceased was 74 years old and it is suspected she died of asphyxiation, while the other, aged around 40, succumbed to burn injuries, a police officer who oversaw the rescue and relief work told PTI.

“Both the women were members of the same family. They were taken to a CHC (community health centre) but did not survive. Their postmortem reports are awaited," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Loni, Rajneesh Upadhiyai said.

The incident was reported from the Lal Bagh colony of Ghaziabad district’s Loni area at 6:52 am, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said and added that the building housed a tent and catering service on its ground floor.

Advertisement

The two women were found on the first and the second floors of the building and were taken to the health facility, while eight others were rescued, he said.

Teams were rushed to the site and two fire tenders from Tronica City and one from Sahibabad were sent, Pal said. “There was a major fire in the building’s ground floor where works related to the tent house business were done," he said.

“There were eight persons trapped in the upper part of the building. They were rescued by breaking a wall after firefighters reached them using an external stair. When the building was further checked, a woman was found injured on the first floor and another on the second floor," Pal said.