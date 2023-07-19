In a shocking incident, a car with a BJP sticker ran over a man sitting in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The video of the incident which has gone viral on social media was captured by a man who was doing an Instagram live while sitting in his car on the side of the road.

The man recording the video can be heard shouting, “Neeche fass gaya aadmi, gaadi rok!" (Man’s stuck underneath, stop the car). The video also shows a man on the side of the road noting the car’s registration number.

The incident occurred in the Kavi Nagar police station area and a case has also been registered at the police station.

The accused car driver, identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Mahagunpuram was arrested following the complaint.