Ghaziabad School Girls Write Letter in Blood to CM Yogi As Principal Sexually Harasses Them

A school principal was arrested was sexually assaulting several girl students between the ages of 12 to 15 in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

The principal, identified as Dr Rajeev Pandey, used to call girls in his office on pretext of work, and then touch them inappropriately.

The girls, have also reportedly written a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath “in blood" to demand justice over this, according to NDTV.

The letter also said that Pandey was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and this was the reason that no action was taken against him till now.

The girls, according to the police, were afraid to come out in the open and talk about this, but eventually some of them opened up to their parents.

After parents go aware of this, some of them went to the school and confronted the principle, resulting in a verbal argument between them.

The school had filed a counter complaint in this regard for trespassing school premises and assaulting the principle, and the police has registered cases against both parties, NDTV reported.