Ghaziabad: Woman, Accused of Theft, Tortured With Blade, Rods by Relatives; Loud Music Played to Hide Screams

A 23-year-old woman was beaten and tortured to death by her relatives who accused her of stealing jewellery from their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Seema was attacked with rods and a blade by her relatives to make her confess and played loud music to hide her cries during the torture.

After two days, the woman died and her relatives fled the scene, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light after the neighbours called the police when loud music continued to play in the house non-stop for two days.

According to the police, Seema had gone to attend a birthday party at the house of her relatives, Heena and Ramesh, after which jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh went missing.

The couple suspected Seema behind this, and began torturing her with rods and sticks, along with slashing parts of her body with a blade to make her spill the truth.