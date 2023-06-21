Trends :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Ghaziabad: Woman, Accused of Theft, Tortured With Blade, Rods by Relatives; Loud Music Played to Hide Screams

Ghaziabad: Woman, Accused of Theft, Tortured With Blade, Rods by Relatives; Loud Music Played to Hide Screams

The woman was attacked with rods and a blade by her relatives to make her confess and played loud music to hide her cries during the torture.

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

The incident came to light after the neighbours called the police when loud music continued to play in the house non-stop for two days. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)
A 23-year-old woman was beaten and tortured to death by her relatives who accused her of stealing jewellery from their house in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad.

According to the police, the woman, identified as Seema was attacked with rods and a blade by her relatives to make her confess and played loud music to hide her cries during the torture.

After two days, the woman died and her relatives fled the scene, NDTV reported.

The incident came to light after the neighbours called the police when loud music continued to play in the house non-stop for two days.

According to the police, Seema had gone to attend a birthday party at the house of her relatives, Heena and Ramesh, after which jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh went missing.

The couple suspected Seema behind this, and began torturing her with rods and sticks, along with slashing parts of her body with a blade to make her spill the truth.

    • When the victim died, the duo fled but left the music on, NDTV said.

    They are currently on the run, and the police is looking for them.

    About the Author

    Aashi Sadana

    • Tags:
    first published: June 21, 2023, 17:16 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 17:20 IST
