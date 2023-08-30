Raksha Bandhan: Chhattisgarh Woman Decides to Donate Kidney to Save Brother's Life

A woman in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur will donate her kidney to save her 48-year-old brother’s life.

Sheelabai Pal said that she took this decision to save her brother’s life, and on Raksha Bandhan she pledged to protect him.

Her brother, identified as Omprakash Dhangar, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in May 2022. Both his kidneys were damaged to a point that he needed dialysis, NDTV reported.

When he was in need of a kidney for a transplant, Pal immediately volunteered for it.

After undergoing the needed tests, she was a perfect match, NDTV said.