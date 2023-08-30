Trends :Jawan TrailerINDIA Alliance MeetSri Lanka vs BangladeshJanhvi Kapoor
Home » India » Raksha Bandhan: Chhattisgarh Woman Decides to Donate Kidney to Save Brother's Life

Raksha Bandhan: Chhattisgarh Woman Decides to Donate Kidney to Save Brother's Life

Sheelabai Pal said that she took this decision to save her brother's life, and on Raksha Bandhan she pledged to protect him in this

When he was in need of a kidney for a transplant, Pal immediately volunteered for it. (Credits: AFP)
A woman in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur will donate her kidney to save her 48-year-old brother’s life.

Sheelabai Pal said that she took this decision to save her brother’s life, and on Raksha Bandhan she pledged to protect him.

Her brother, identified as Omprakash Dhangar, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in May 2022. Both his kidneys were damaged to a point that he needed dialysis, NDTV reported.

When he was in need of a kidney for a transplant, Pal immediately volunteered for it.

After undergoing the needed tests, she was a perfect match, NDTV said.

    • The surgery is scheduled to take place on September 3.

