Ginger Farmers in Maharashtra's Jalna Happy As Price Surges | Here's The Reason Behind It

A video of farmers dancing happily on getting good prices for ginger went viral on social media recently. Farmers, who used to get Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per quintal of ginger, are now getting Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal in the market. But what is the reason behind the sudden surge in the price of ginger?

To meet the demand by consumers, a large quantity of ginger has been reaching the Jalna vegetable market in the last two days which made the price hover between Rs 15,000 to Rs 12,000 per quintal. The price was Rs 15,000 per quintal on Friday in the market but the sudden inflow of ginger cultivation from Sunday has reduced the price to Rs 14,000 per quintal. If we compare it with rates on other days, the maximum rate on Tuesday was Rs 12,000 per quintal.

Last year, the ginger cultivators had a different story to tell due to the lack of getting the right price for their crop. The price of ginger crop was only Rs 700 to Rs 800 per quintal and it was insufficient to clear the investment of the farmers. Disappointed by the low price, several farmers had destroyed their crops by using the rotor last year. This resulted to lesser cultivation of gingers, however, the demand surged in the market.

Hence, to meet the rising demand in the market, a businessman named Javed Khan said the good ginger crop is currently being sold for Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, medium ginger Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 and low quality ginger crop for Rs 5,000.

Sharing his experience, a famer named Prakash Doifode said, “Last year, I had 12 quintals of ginger crop in one acre. I sold this ginger crop in the field without harvesting it. This year, I got 110 quintals of ginger in one acre and I sold it for Rs 15,000 per quintal. Selling at such a high price, I received Rs 16 lakh per acre. I am satisfied with this good rate. After facing disappointment with lower prices last year, I destroyed ginger by rotating the rotor. By receiving this high price this year, I have recovered my last year’s expenses as well."

