Girl, 12, Raped by Three Youths in UP's Ballia

The girl's father in his complaint said the three youths in March and April lured his daughter with some blandishments speaking to her on the phone and then raped her

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 09, 2023, 15:09 IST

Ballia, India

The girl became silent after the incident and revealed she was raped only on Wednesday. (File photo/News18)

A 12-year-old girl was raped by three youths, all of them aged 19-20, police here said Friday.

Pankaj Yadav, Vishal Gupta, and Sugreev Gupta were booked under several sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and were on Thursday arrested, Circle Officer, Rasra, Mohammad Faheem said.

    • The girl’s father in his complaint said the three youths in March and April lured his daughter with some blandishments speaking to her on the phone and then raped her.

    The girl became silent after the incident and revealed she was raped only on Wednesday, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

