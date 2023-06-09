Girl, 12, Raped by Three Youths in UP's Ballia

A 12-year-old girl was raped by three youths, all of them aged 19-20, police here said Friday.
Pankaj Yadav, Vishal Gupta, and Sugreev Gupta were booked under several sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and were on Thursday arrested, Circle Officer, Rasra, Mohammad Faheem said.
The girl’s father in his complaint said the three youths in March and April lured his daughter with some blandishments speaking to her on the phone and then raped her.
The girl became silent after the incident and revealed she was raped only on Wednesday, police said.
first published: June 09, 2023, 15:09 IST
last updated: June 09, 2023, 15:09 IST