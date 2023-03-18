Home » India » Girl with Special Needs Found Pregnant, Rape Case Registered in Maharashtra

Girl with Special Needs Found Pregnant, Rape Case Registered in Maharashtra

Citing the complaint by the teenager’s mother, an official from Virar police station said the girl had taken cattle out for grazing some months ago when a person raped her

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 12:26 IST

Palghar, India

The mother learnt about the sexual assault when the girl was four months pregnant. (Photo: Shutterstock)
The mother learnt about the sexual assault when the girl was four months pregnant. (Photo: Shutterstock)

A case of rape has been registered after a 15-year-old girl with intellectual disabilities was found pregnant in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

Citing the complaint by the teenager’s mother, an official from Virar police station said the girl had taken cattle out for grazing some months ago when a person raped her.

But the mother learnt about the sexual assault when the girl was four months pregnant. She then approached the police.

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against an unidentified person, said the official. PTI COR NR NR

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 18, 2023, 12:26 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 12:26 IST
