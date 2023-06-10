'Girls Below 17 Became Mothers; Read Manusmriti': Gujarat HC on Minor Rape Survivor's Abortion Plea

Advising the counsel for a minor rape survivor to read the Manusmriti, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday observed that earlier it was normal for girls aged 14 to 15 to get married and become mothers before they turned 17.

While dealing with a plea for abortion moved by the father of a 16-year-old rape survivor, who was seven months’ pregnant, the single judge bench of Justice Samir J Dave said it was difficult for the court to consider such a request as foetus and mother were in good health.

He observed that if the mother or child were suffering from a serious ailment, it would be a different case. But, he added, the court could not permit the termination of a seven-month-old baby inside the womb.

To an argument by the petitioner’s counsel, advocate Sikander Saiyed, that the girl’s age was a major concern, Justice Dave refuted it and said, “You are saying this because this is the 21st century. Ask your mother or grandmother. Earlier, maximum age to get married was 15 to 16 for a girl and before their 17th year, they used to give birth to at least one child. Read Manusmriti."