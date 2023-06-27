Global Cuisine for God: Pizza, Pasta Among '56 Bhogs' Offered to Lord Jagannath During Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra, the renowned festival celebrated with fervour in West Bengal, recently saw an unusual offering to the deity Lord Jagannath.

The tradition of presenting 56 ‘bhogs’ (offerings) at Mayapur’s ISKCON temple, considered the temporary home of Lord Jagannath during the festival, was enlivened by the inclusion of globally loved dishes such as pizza, pasta, noodles, and doughnuts.

Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra Devi, was transported from the Jagannath temple in Rajapur to the ISKCON temple in Mayapur during the festival.

This temple serves as a temporary sanctuary where the deities are placed and worshipped. After the Rath Yatra festivities, on the day of “Ulta Rath" (Reverse Chariot), they will return to their permanent abode in Rajapur.

Advertisement

The temporary home of Lord Jagannath within the ISKCON temple is festively

adorned with various crafts, drawing a steady stream of devotees.

Daily rituals commence with the Mangal Aarti at 4:30 a.m., followed by the offering of the ’56 bhogs’ at 12:30 p.m.

This lavish offering includes an assortment of Bengali and Oriya dishes, Lord Jagannath’s favorite foods, and a range of international cuisines.

Despite the name ’56 bhogs’, the temple authorities revealed that around a hundred different dishes are actually offered to the deity.