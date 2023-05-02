Cash-strapped Go First Cancels All Flights From May 3-5, Files Insolvency Plea; DGCA Sends Notice

All Go First flights will remain cancelled from May 3-5. The airline has communicated its decision to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to ANI.

The Mumbai-based low-cost airline also stopped taking flight bookings for the next two days.

Go First has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT, said CEO Kaushik Khona.

He said that Go First is facing a financial crunch due to a non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced the grounding of 28 planes.

“Go Air is facing a financial crunch due to the non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced the grounding of planes. CEO has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT," the company said in a statement.

DGCA Issues Show-cause Notice to Go First

The DGCA issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline cancelled fresh bookings.

“No prior intimation has been given to DGCA for such cancellations which is non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule. Thus Go First has failed to report in writing the cancellations and reasons thereof. Go First has failed to adhere to the approved schedule which would lead to passenger inconvenience thereby violating the provisions of CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV. Go First is hereby called upon to show cause as to why suitable action shall not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation. The reply of the airline shall reach this office within 24 hours, failing which the matter would be processed ex-parte," read the notice.

The aviation regulator also asked Go First to submit its plan of action to operate flights as per the approved schedule from May 5.

Go Air Crew Stranded in India, Abroad

After the airline’s decision to cancel flights and file for insolvency, many crew members who were on a layover, are now stranded within the country and abroad, sources said.

Meanwhile, people who booked their tickets for Go First flights are angry with the airline.

A passenger, Gurvinder Singh, said, “I have my flight to Mumbai, as I reached the airport there was nobody at the counter…we asked to adjust us to other flights but the airline is only talking about giving us a refund."

Passengers also took to social media to express outrage.

“Booked a flight which eventually got cancelled just a day before the departure date airline is saying they don’t have any alternate flights to put me on so they’ll refund my amount & i have to book another flight which will cost 2xthe amount i paid #holidayruined," a user tweeted.

“@GoFirstairways Worst airline , every damn time either delayed or cancelled their flight. And now even worse you cancelled my tommorow flight and i cannot reschedule it for 2 fo 3 days. Is this joke, resolve this ASAP. Reaally pathetic airline service..," another user tweeted.

The Wadia Group-owned company rebranded itself in 2021 as ‘Go First’. Earlier, it was known as ‘GoAir’.

