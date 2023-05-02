Go First Row: Not Just Passengers, Even Crew Stranded in Different Parts of India, Abroad

After Go First’s decision to cancel flights and file for insolvency, many crew members who were on a layover, are now stranded within the country and abroad, sources told CNN-News18.

Passengers were also left helpless after the company made the announcement due to the financial crunch.

A passenger in Amritsar, Gurvinder Singh, said, “I have my flight to Mumbai, as I reached the airport there was nobody at the counter…we asked to adjust us in other flights but the airline is only talking about giving us a refund."

Another passenger, who booked her ticket with Go First, said, “Our flight was cancelled suddenly. They should have given us another flight. They are telling us that they will give us the refund after 7 days."

Due to operational reasons, Go First said all flights have been cancelled for 3rd, 4th and 5th May. The Mumbai-based low-cost airline also stopped taking flight bookings for the next two days.

Meanwhile, Surat Airport Director Rupesh Kumar informed that two Go First flights - one from Srinagar to Mumbai and another from Delhi to Mumbai - diverted and landed at Surat airport between 6:30 pm to 7 pm. “All the passengers are still on the aircraft. The cause of the landing is not clear," he told ANI.

Go First has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT, said CEO Kaushik Khona.

He said that Go First is facing a financial crunch due to a non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced the grounding of 28 planes.

“Go Air is facing a financial crunch due to the non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced the grounding of planes. CEO has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before NCLT," the company said in a statement.

DGCA Issues Show-cause Notice to Go First

The DGCA issued a show cause notice to Go First after the airline cancelled fresh bookings.

“No prior intimation has been given to DGCA for such cancellations which is non-compliance with conditions for approval of schedule. Thus Go First has failed to report in writing the cancellations and reasons thereof. Go First has failed to adhere to the approved schedule which would lead to passenger inconvenience thereby violating the provisions of CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV," read the notice.

“Go First is hereby called upon to show cause as to why suitable action shall not be initiated against the airline for the aforesaid violation. The reply of the airline shall reach this office within 24 hours, failing which the matter would be processed ex-parte," it added.

The aviation regulator also asked Go First to submit its plan of action to operate flights as per the approved schedule from May 5.

