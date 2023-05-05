Go Flight Extends Flight Cancellation Till May 12 Due to 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Airlines, which filed for insolvency this week, has suspended all its flight till May 12. “Due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 12th May 2023 have been cancelled," the airline said in a tweet.

The airline also clarified that a full refund will be issued to all the passengers in the original mode of payment shortly.

This comes shortly after the announced cancellation of all flights for three days starting from May 3 and later it was extended till May 9. Now, flights are cancelled till May 12.

On Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said the airline has suspended the sale of tickets till May 15.

The aviation watchdog has also directed the airline to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulations.

The Wadia group-owned carrier has filed a plea for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the tribunal reserved its order on Thursday.

According to media reports, the Wadia Group is likely to push for a one-time settlement with banks under which creditors will take a “substantial haircut."

Go First has filed its petition under Section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to initiate insolvency against itself. The plea is different from Sections 7 and 9 where the financial and operational creditors, respectively, take the corporate debtor to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in case of default in payment of dues.

