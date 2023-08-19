Goa: 77-year-old Doctor Booked for Molesting Woman During Medical Check-Up

A 77-year-old doctor has been booked for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old woman in Margao in Goa, a police official said on Saturday.

The woman has said in her complaint that he molested her during a medical check up on August 16, the official informed.

He is yet to be arrested and would be summoned for questioning as part of the probe, the Margao police station official said.