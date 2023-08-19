Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Goa: 77-year-old Doctor Booked for Molesting Woman During Medical Check-Up

Goa: 77-year-old Doctor Booked for Molesting Woman During Medical Check-Up

The woman has said in her complaint that he molested her during a medical check up

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: August 19, 2023, 23:12 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

The doctor is yet to be arrested and would be summoned for questioning as part of the probe. (Representative image)
A 77-year-old doctor has been booked for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old woman in Margao in Goa, a police official said on Saturday.

    • The woman has said in her complaint that he molested her during a medical check up on August 16, the official informed.

    He is yet to be arrested and would be summoned for questioning as part of the probe, the Margao police station official said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 19, 2023, 23:12 IST
    last updated: August 19, 2023, 23:12 IST
