Goa: Ban on Visit to 14 Waterfalls in Wildlife Sanctuaries Lifted

Goa: Ban on Visit to 14 Waterfalls in Wildlife Sanctuaries Lifted

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forest modified the order, allowing visit to 14 low-risk waterfalls in Sattari (North Goa district), Dharbandora, Sanguem and Canacona talukas (all in South Goa)

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 15:04 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Visitors will have to buy tickets at designated entry points (Representative File Image)
Visitors will have to buy tickets at designated entry points (Representative File Image)

The Goa government has allowed visit to 14 waterfalls located inside wildlife sanctuaries in the state by modifying a recent order.

The forest department had last week banned the entry of visitors in the vicinity of waterfalls and wildlife sanctuaries after two people drowned in Mainapi waterfall in South Goa district.

On Tuesday, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forest modified the order, allowing visit to 14 low-risk waterfalls in Sattari (North Goa district), Dharbandora, Sanguem and Canacona talukas (all in South Goa).

These waterfalls are open to the public with immediate effect, the order said.

    • Visitors will have to buy tickets at designated entry points.

    “All visitors are required to follow prescribed rules and regulations of the forest department for their own safety and also avoid any disturbance to wildlife," the order added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 19, 2023, 15:04 IST
    last updated: July 19, 2023, 15:04 IST
