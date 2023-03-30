Goa Casinos to Soon Have New Rules, Says CM in Budget Speech

New rules for casinos, including off-shore ones, will be notified soon under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, an official said in Panaji on Thursday.

The announcement was made by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant during his Budget speech in the Assembly on Wednesday, the official said.

The rules will streamline the sector and also speak of giving power of issuing tickets to the ‘Gaming Commissioner’, he said.

Goa has six off shore casinos, while several five-star hotels also operate casinos.

