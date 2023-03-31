Goa: Resort Staffer Molests, Attacks Dutch Tourist, Local Man Who Was Helping Her; CM Responds

The Goa Police arrested a staff member at a resort for stabbing and molesting a female Dutch tourist, along with attacking another person who was helping the woman.

The woman, in her complaint said, that an unknown man trespassed into her rented tent on the hotel premises. He started attacking her, and holding her as she was screaming.

Hearing her scream, a 42-year-old local man arrived on the scene and rescued the woman. The attacker fled the scene at this point, only to later return with a knife, according to ANI.

He then allegedly attacked the woman, as well as the local man who tried to help her, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Verma, and the injured person as Eurico.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the accused is from Dehradun, and he worked as a bartender at the hotel in Pernem area, according to news agency PTI.

The police have registered a case against him under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to trespassing, outraging modesty, attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt and others.

“The knife used for the commission of the crime has been recovered. FIR has been registered under section 452,354,307,506(II) of IPC," said Nidhin Valsan.

Incident Raised in Goa Assembly

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday informed the state legislative Assembly that the hotel that had employed the man accused of attacking a Dutch tourist had not verified his background.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had moved a Calling Attention motion on the floor of the House about the incident claiming that such things bring disrepute to the tourism industry.

Responding to the motion, the chief minister said the accused was arrested by the Pernem police immediately after it received the complaint.

Local man gets praise for his help

Meanwhile, the local man who came to the rescue of a woman tourist has drawn praise from all quarters for his brave act.

Talking to reporters, state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte hailed Eurica Dias for his selfless action and said it indicated that locals in the coastal state are basically helpful.

