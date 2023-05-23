Goa, Uttarakhand Sign MoU to Strengthen Tourism Cooperation; Joint Tourist Packages, Direct Flights Soon

The governments of Goa and Uttarakhand have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate towards enhancing the tourism landscape of both Goa and Uttarakhand.

The MoU is aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in the travel and tourism sector and facilitating travel between the states to increase the number of tourists visiting Goa and Uttarakhand.

The signing of this MoU between the officials of the two states marks a significant step towards promoting tourism in Goa and Uttarakhand and showcasing India’s rich cultural diversity to the world. This is in line with the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage people to witness and experience the rich heritage and vivid culture of India.

The signing of the MoU was held in the presence of Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking at the occasion, Khaunte said, “We’re excited to sign this MoU with Uttarakhand Tourism and underline our focus on spiritual, wellness, and eco-tourism.

Through this partnership, we look forward to showcasing the beautiful, ancient temples of Goa as a part of the circuit promoting the vision of ‘Dakshin Kashi’. It is our endeavour to strengthen the tourism sector of both states and offer visitors a unique and unforgettable spiritual experience."

Satpal Maharaj, the Minister of Tourism, Uttarakhand, said this MoU will not only increase direct flight connectivity but also explore opportunities for joint packages, cultural exchanges, and human resource development. “We look forward to the growth of tourism in both Goa and Uttarakhand."

Under the MoU, both states will benefit from direct flight connectivity between Uttarakhand and Goa, making it easier for tourists to visit the states. The tourism departments of both states will also work on joint packages to promote various tourism products, including adventure tourism activities, ecotourism, spiritual tourism, and wellness tourism.

According to the official press note, Goa witnessed over 7 million domestic visitors, while over 40 million domestic tourists visited Uttarakhand in 2022.

Both Goa and Uttarakhand have unique cultural identities that will be showcased to offer tourists a glimpse into India’s diverse cultural heritage. The MoU will pave the way for cultural exchange between the two states, showcasing local cuisines, folk art, and handicrafts through various cultural exchange programs, roadshows, festivals, and events.

Furthermore, the MoU also includes a provision for human resource development. Both states will work in collaboration and ensure the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of tourism, including training and capacity building for tourism professionals.