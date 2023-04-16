Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Gold, Electronic Goods Worth About Rs 2 Cr Seized at Chennai Airport

The authorities also recovered mobile phones, laptops and cigarettes from the duo

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 14:21 IST

Chennai, India

Over three kilograms of gold was seized at the airport here from two passengers who arrived here from a gulf nation, the customs department said on Sunday.

Gold chains concealed in the under garment of the passengers along with the precious metal hidden in their body in paste form were retrieved after they were found moving suspiciously at the international terminal here on Friday, a press release said.

The authorities also recovered mobile phones, laptops and cigarettes from the duo.

In total, 3.42 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 1.83 crore and electronic goods worth Rs 25 lakh were confiscated under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962.

The passengers were arrested and later released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 16, 2023, 14:21 IST
last updated: April 16, 2023, 14:21 IST
