Gold Weighing 1.7 Kg Seized from Two Flyers by Hyderabad Customs

Two passengers were arrested by Customs officials at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth over Rs 1 crore.
Based on specific information received, two male passengers who arrived by a flight from Dubai here last night were intercepted by the officers of Customs Air Intelligence unit of Hyderabad Customs, a release said.
On searching both passengers, it was found that they concealed in their rectum a total of six capsules containing gold paste wrapped with a black tape, the Customs release added.
Customs have seized gold weighing a total of 1,705.3 grams worth Rs 1,05,21,701 from the two passengers, who were arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962, it said.
Further investigation is in progress.
