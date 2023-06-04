Trends :Odisha Train AccidentCyclone BipajoyK'taka Anti-cow Slaughter LawAshwini VaishnawBihar Bridge Collapse
Home » India » Gold Weighing 10 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport; Was Hidden in Clothes & as Silver Metal Wires in Purses

Gold Weighing 10 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport; Was Hidden in Clothes & as Silver Metal Wires in Purses

The Mumbai unit of the DRI said the accused are well-educated individuals directly involved in the planning and execution of smuggling gold into India

Advertisement

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 04, 2023, 20:56 IST

Mumbai, India

The DRI seized eight 24-karat gold bars with foreign markings in the first case and, in the second, they recovered 56 small purses whose metallic strips were lined with 24-karat gold in the form of silver-coloured wire. (Image: News18)
The DRI seized eight 24-karat gold bars with foreign markings in the first case and, in the second, they recovered 56 small purses whose metallic strips were lined with 24-karat gold in the form of silver-coloured wire. (Image: News18)

The Mumbai team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized approximately 10 kg gold valued at Rs 6.2 crore in two different cases on Saturday. Four passengers were arrested while an investigation is underway.

In the first case, 8 kg gold was recovered from an international passenger travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight. Based on specific inputs, the intelligence team of the DRI intercepted two passengers at the Mumbai international airport. On examining them, the team found eight gold bars of 24 karats with foreign markings weighing 8 kg – they were concealed inside their clothes around their waist.

Acting swiftly on further intelligence, one associate of these two passengers was also apprehended. The gold recovered is valued at Rs 4.94 crore and all three accused were arrested.

On the same day, the DRI team intercepted an Indian national at the Mumbai international airport, coming in from Dubai. The passenger was carrying approximately 56 clutches (small purses) in his luggage. The baggage was examined and 24-karat gold, in the form of silver-coloured wire, was concealed under the metallic strips of all the purses. The recovered gold wires were found to have a net weight of 2005 gm valued at Rs 1.23 crore.

According to DRI, Mumbai Unit, the passengers arrested are well-educated individuals directly involved in the planning and execution of gold smuggling. Sources in the DRI said in both cases, unique methods were used indicating the uphill nature of the task faced by the authorities on keeping a check on the syndicates smuggling gold into the country.

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mayuresh GanapatyeMayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issu...Read More

    first published: June 04, 2023, 20:56 IST
    last updated: June 04, 2023, 20:56 IST
    Read More