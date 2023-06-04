Gold Weighing 10 Kg Seized at Mumbai Airport; Was Hidden in Clothes & as Silver Metal Wires in Purses

The Mumbai team of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized approximately 10 kg gold valued at Rs 6.2 crore in two different cases on Saturday. Four passengers were arrested while an investigation is underway.

In the first case, 8 kg gold was recovered from an international passenger travelling from Sharjah to Mumbai on an Air India Express flight. Based on specific inputs, the intelligence team of the DRI intercepted two passengers at the Mumbai international airport. On examining them, the team found eight gold bars of 24 karats with foreign markings weighing 8 kg – they were concealed inside their clothes around their waist.

Acting swiftly on further intelligence, one associate of these two passengers was also apprehended. The gold recovered is valued at Rs 4.94 crore and all three accused were arrested.

On the same day, the DRI team intercepted an Indian national at the Mumbai international airport, coming in from Dubai. The passenger was carrying approximately 56 clutches (small purses) in his luggage. The baggage was examined and 24-karat gold, in the form of silver-coloured wire, was concealed under the metallic strips of all the purses. The recovered gold wires were found to have a net weight of 2005 gm valued at Rs 1.23 crore.

According to DRI, Mumbai Unit, the passengers arrested are well-educated individuals directly involved in the planning and execution of gold smuggling. Sources in the DRI said in both cases, unique methods were used indicating the uphill nature of the task faced by the authorities on keeping a check on the syndicates smuggling gold into the country.