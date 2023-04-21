Good News for Mumbaikars As 8 More Services to Add on Metro Line 7, 2A from Monday | Details Here

In a relief for Mumbaikars, eight more services will be introduced on Metro 7 and 2A (Gundavali-Dahisar-Andheri West) Line from Monday.

With this, the total number of services on the route will be increased to 253. This increase will ensure there is a service every 7.28 minutes, an improvement from the 7.50 minutes now, though non-peak hour frequency will continue to be 10.25 minutes, a Maha Mumbai Metro release said, according to PTI.

The addition to the services has been made to fulfil the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said.

Of the 30 rakes received for Metro Lines 2A and 7, a total of 27 have been deployed on the route, it said.

On January 19 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the two metro lines. While Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and Northern suburban Mumbai, reducing the current travel time by anything between 50 per cent and 75 per cent depending on road conditions, as per MMRDA.

Metro Line 7, running between Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The 10.7-km first phase, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations in 5.8 km started operations in January.

Last week, Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 reported a record ridership of 1,70,248 commuters on a single day. The average daily ridership has also significantly increased to 1.6 lakh since the entire 35-km stretch began full operations on January 20 this year.

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the ridership on Friday, April 7, crossed the 2 crore mark within a year of starting full operations. The MMMOCL is responsible for managing the operations and maintenance of the two elevated Metro lines that traverse Mumbai suburbs.

Metro Line 2A and 7 experience high travel volume during the morning peak hours from 8:30 am to 11 am, and during the evening peak hours from 5 pm to 8:30 pm. During peak hours, both lines collectively see 40,000 to 45,000 footfalls in the morning and 55,000- 60,000 footfalls in the evening, as per MMMOCL.

