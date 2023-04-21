Trends :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » Good News for Mumbaikars As 8 More Services to Add on Metro Line 7, 2A from Monday | Details Here

Good News for Mumbaikars As 8 More Services to Add on Metro Line 7, 2A from Monday | Details Here

Metro trains, which were earlier running at a frequency of eight minutes, will now be available at 7.29 minutes gap during rush hours from May 1

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 19:29 IST

Mumbai, India

The 2A and 7 lines of the Mumbai Metro were inaugurated in January 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: News18)
The 2A and 7 lines of the Mumbai Metro were inaugurated in January 2023 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo: News18)

In a relief for Mumbaikars, eight more services will be introduced on Metro 7 and 2A (Gundavali-Dahisar-Andheri West) Line from Monday.

With this, the total number of services on the route will be increased to 253. This increase will ensure there is a service every 7.28 minutes, an improvement from the 7.50 minutes now, though non-peak hour frequency will continue to be 10.25 minutes, a Maha Mumbai Metro release said, according to PTI.

The addition to the services has been made to fulfil the growing demand on the route and also to improve commuter experience since waiting time will come down, it said.

Advertisement

Of the 30 rakes received for Metro Lines 2A and 7, a total of 27 have been deployed on the route, it said.

On January 19 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the two metro lines. While Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A will run between Andheri and west Dahisar, line 7 will run between Andheri east and Dahisar. The foundation stones of these lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015.

Metro Line 2A, from Dahisar to DN Nagar, is an 18.6 km long elevated corridor with 17 stations and connects the Western, Central Mumbai and Northern suburban Mumbai, reducing the current travel time by anything between 50 per cent and 75 per cent depending on road conditions, as per MMRDA.

RELATED NEWS

Metro Line 7, running between Andheri (E) and Dahisar (E), is a 16.5-km elevated corridor with 13 stations. The project cost Rs 6,208 crore. The 10.7-km first phase, between Dahisar and Aarey with nine stations, started in April 2022. The remaining four stations in 5.8 km started operations in January.

Last week, Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 reported a record ridership of 1,70,248 commuters on a single day. The average daily ridership has also significantly increased to 1.6 lakh since the entire 35-km stretch began full operations on January 20 this year.

Advertisement

According to the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL), the ridership on Friday, April 7, crossed the 2 crore mark within a year of starting full operations. The MMMOCL is responsible for managing the operations and maintenance of the two elevated Metro lines that traverse Mumbai suburbs.

Metro Line 2A and 7 experience high travel volume during the morning peak hours from 8:30 am to 11 am, and during the evening peak hours from 5 pm to 8:30 pm. During peak hours, both lines collectively see 40,000 to 45,000 footfalls in the morning and 55,000- 60,000 footfalls in the evening, as per MMMOCL.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

first published: April 21, 2023, 16:22 IST
last updated: April 21, 2023, 19:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu Among Stars At Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid Bash, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Arpita Khan Eid Bash: Neha Sharma, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anil Kapoor Attend