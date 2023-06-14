Mumbai: Western Express Highway May Get Rs5,500-Crore Elevated Corridor To Ease Traffic Woes

In a big relief to Mumbaikars who are annoyed with perennial traffic problems, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling to build an elevated corridor on the Western Express Highway (WEH) route using cable-stayed bridges to let vehicles move seamlessly from Mahim to Dahisar. It is reported that this ambitious project, estimated to cost about Rs 5,500 crore, is being executed on the directions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Times of India reported that the length of the highway is nearly 25 km but elevated corridors would be build over a stretch of 15.3 km between Mahim and Malad and will include three to four single-pier cable-stayed bridges which will be then linked to underpasses at intersections.

TOI quoted additional municipal commissioner (Projects) P Velrasu as saying, “Tenders will be floated only after preparation of a detailed project report and the government’s approval. The project is likely to take four years for completion."

If everything goes by the plan, the number of lanes on both carriageways will increase. Underpasses will be built at intersections including Kala Nagar, JVLR and Aarey.

Another official was quoted as saying by TOI, “One flyover is expected to cover about two to three junctions. Currently, the express highway has a total of six lanes on both carriageways of the bridges and four lanes on slip roads adjoining the flyovers, which makes it a total of 10 lanes. In the concept design, the bridges will have a total of eight lanes and the road beneath and adjoining the bridges, it would either be a total of six lanes or a total of eight lanes, which would take the total number of lanes to 14 or 16 on both carriageways."

Major Construction Works Starting Soon on WEH Ahead of Monsoon

As monsoon season is just around the corner, the Mumbai traffic police has given the green signal for the authorities to construct or repair work on Western Express Highway. The decision has been taken to avoid heavy traffic or any kind of inconvenience for commuters caused by the weather.