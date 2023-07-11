Trends :PM Modi France VisitWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Gorakhpur Man Held for Threatening to Kill Modi, Adityanath on Helpline

Gorakhpur Man Held for Threatening to Kill Modi, Adityanath on Helpline

The call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 07:02 IST

Deoria, India

Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call (Representational Image/IANS)
Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call (Representational Image/IANS)

A 45-year-old man has been detained from Gorakhpur for allegedly threatening to kill Prime Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath calling the UP-112 helpline, police said on Monday.

Deoria Kotwali SHO DK Mishra said the call was made late Sunday night to the UP-112 helpline number by a man who introduced himself as Arun Kumar, a resident of Bhujauli Colony of the city.

Police traced the location of the mobile to Devrad village of Harpur Budhat in Gorakhpur district, which led them to one Sanjay Kumar, who was apprehended Monday morning, the SHO said.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Takes Over Internet | Who Is Atlee, Director Of The Film & A South Giant?
  • Alia Bhatt On The Need To Nurture Young Planeteers, Sustainable Fashion & Going 'Green'
  • Archana Gautam Reveals What's On Her Phone - With Showsha | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shruti Haasan Documents Her 'Brutal' Jet Lag; Here's How You Can Fight It
  • Margot Robbie Channels Her Inner Barbie In Schiaparelli Dress At LA Premiere | Check Out More Looks

    • Police found that Kumar was drunk when he made the call.

    They said they are interrogating Kumar for more details into the incident and have filed a case against him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 11, 2023, 07:02 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 07:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App