Trends :Cyclone BiparjoyKerala 'Love Jihad'Mira Road Murder Case'Rapist Family'WFI Chief vs Wrestlers
Home » India » Govt Asks Media Outlets to Take Abundant Precaution While Deploying Personnel to Cover Cyclone Biparjoy

Govt Asks Media Outlets to Take Abundant Precaution While Deploying Personnel to Cover Cyclone Biparjoy

In an advisory, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents.

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 13:52 IST

New Delhi, India

High tides crash at the damaged houses due to sea erosion at Bettampady ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy on the outskirts of Mangaluru. (PTI)
High tides crash at the damaged houses due to sea erosion at Bettampady ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy on the outskirts of Mangaluru. (PTI)

The information and broadcasting ministry asked media organisations, including television channels, on Thursday to take "abundant precaution" while deploying their personnel to cover Cyclone Biparjoy to ensure their safety. As on Thursday morning, Cyclone Biparjoy was less than 200 kilometres from the Gujarat coast and its impending landfall in the evening, along with the anticipated heavy rain and storm surge, has led to the evacuation of 74,000 people living in vulnerable areas.

In an advisory, the ministry said media personnel, especially of satellite television channels, will be engaged in the ground reporting of the cyclone and other related incidents. "Given the possible impact of the cyclone, reporting from the ground level may pose serious risks of safety and security of the reporters and the cameramen and other personnel deployed by the private satellite TV channels for reporting this incident," it said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Adipurush In Theatres: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon Starrer Gets Polarising Reviews But Promises Big opening
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog
  • Vijay Varma & Tamannaah Bhatia Are In Love & 'Happy' | DYK Tammy Broke Her No-Kiss Policy For Him?
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 49, Kisses 21-YO Avneet Kaur In Tiku Weds Sheru; Internet Cringes, So Do We

    • The government, the advisory said, is "deeply concerned" that such ground reporting may risk the lives of the personnel deployed. "From the perspective of the safety and security of the various reporters, cameramen and other personnel of the various media organisations, especially the private TV channels, it is strongly advised that media organisations may undertake abundant precaution and due care in the matter of deployment of their personnel in the areas likely to be affected and follow the precautions being issued by the local administration," it added.

    The advisory cautioned that "under no circumstances", media organisations should decide to deployment their personnel "in a way which may compromise the safety and security of the media personnel".

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 15, 2023, 13:52 IST
    last updated: June 15, 2023, 13:52 IST
    Read More