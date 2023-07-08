Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
Home » India » Govt Bus Conductor Who Tried to Molest Woman Passenger on Moving Bus in Kerala, Held

The conductor convinced the woman to sit on the conductor's seat. Later, he sat adjacent to her and misbehaved with her during the journey

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 19:57 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

His arrest would be recorded soon, Aluva police added. (Representational image/Shutterstock)
A conductor of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), who had allegedly tried to sexually molest a woman passenger on a moving bus, was taken into custody on Saturday, police said.

The accused was identified as Justine, a native of Neyyattinkara near Thiruvananthapuram.

According to police, the man had misbehaved with the woman after offering her a seat adjacent to him in the Malappuram-bound bus which began its journey from the state capital.

He convinced the woman, who took a ticket to Ernakulam, that the seat she occupied was already reserved and asked her to sit on the conductor’s seat until any other one became vacant.

After some time, the accused also came and sat adjacent to her on the same seat and allegedly misbehaved with her during the journey.

    • Based on the complaint of the woman, Aluva police took the conductor into the custody when the bus reached Ernakulam district.

    His arrest would be recorded soon, Aluva police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 19:57 IST
